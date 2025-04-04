Airlines warn Amsterdam Schiphol flight cap threatens EU Single Market

Airlines for Europe(A4E), European Regions Airline Association (ERA), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) urge the Dutch government to reconsider Schiphol Airport’s flight cap of 478,000 annual movements, warning it undermines EU Single Market principles. The European Commission has emphasized that reducing flights should not be the goal—achieving meaningful noise reduction should be.

The aviation industry is already investing in quieter, more efficient aircraft and improved procedures, but arbitrary flight reductions could discourage further advancements. The associations also criticise the Dutch government for targeting only commercial aviation while excluding business and general aviation from noise reduction measures, calling this approach discriminatory.

Industry leaders demand a new Balanced Approach (BA) that aligns with EU regulations and protects air connectivity. They also warn that legal challenges may follow if the Dutch government proceeds without addressing these concerns.