Amsterdam Schiphol airlines brace for storm Pia and cancel more than 200 flights

Airlines operating into Amsterdam Schiphol will cancelled at least 208 flights on Thursday amid the arrival of storm Pia. The first cancellations appeared on the Dutch airport’s official website.

In the afternoon, when the storm will be at its peak, only one runway (Buitenveldertbaan) can be used for take-offs and landings strongly reducing the capacity of the Dutch airport.

Winds of up to 50 km per hour, with gusts up to 90 km per hour are to be expected. “The strong winds that have been forecast will also impact the handling of planes on the ground. For safety reasons, this cannot always be carried out as normal when there are such strong winds. This can result in potential disruptions to the flight schedule for both departing and arriving flights,” airport officials said.

Travellers should take delays and cancellations throughout the day into account. This applies to both departing and arriving flights. Schiphol advises travellers to check the latest travel information before they head to the airport. They can do this on Schiphol.nl, in our app or by contacting the airline.