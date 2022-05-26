After one month of staff shortages and delays, employees working at Amsterdam Schiphol threaten with a strike on 1 June

Passengers traveling via Amsterdam Schiphol airport, The Netherlands will have to be patient in the coming week as extremely long queues at security check points and flight delays are to be expected. For the past month, the airport is coping with severe staff shortages and subsequent delays. Today, trade unions representing the airport staffers are threatening with strike actions on 1 June if their current working conditions do not change.

“Something needs to be done,” unions say, both passengers and staffers are literally falling over due to exhaustion from the ongoing disruptions and delays. The worst is yet to come as the Summer is coming rapidly and the airport says that the problem takes time to solve.

Last Monday, staff shortages at security led to long queues, more than 500 flights were delayed and over 50 flights cancelled. The disruptions continued on Tuesday with around 100 delayed flights.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines addressed its passengers on social media: “We know travelling via Schiphol can be challenging right now. Please know we’re working hard on a solution, thank you for your trust, patience and cooperation.”