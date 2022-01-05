Almaty Airport, Kazakhstan, taken over by anti-government protesters

Staff at Almaty Airport, Kazakhstan’s main airport had to flee the airport after anti-government protesters took over the airport building. A nationwide protest started on Wednesday and were sparked by rising fuel prices.

A state of emergency has been declared as the government tries to regain control of the situation. Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the airport was captured by “terrorists” and that five airplanes were hijacked.

“Terrorist gangs are seizing large infrastructure facilities, in particular in the Almaty airport, five planes, including foreign planes,” he said. “Almaty has been attacked, destroyed and vandalized.” (source of last paragraph: Deutsche Welle)

Footage of Almaty Airport: (warning: explicit content)

🇰🇿Dos soldados de las fuerzas armadas kazajas murieron durante la operación de liberación del aeropuerto internacional de Almatý, según informes. 🇬🇧Two Kazakh armed forces soldiers were killed during the operation to liberate Almaty international airport, according to reports. pic.twitter.com/q1hxolCsuh — Luis (@luisffierro) January 5, 2022