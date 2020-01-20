Storm Gloria and recent fire shuts down Alicante Airport for 24 hours

Between 13:00 (UTC +1) 19 January and 13:00 20 January, Alicante Airport will be closed, this was announced by AENA, the airport authority responsible for the Spanish airport. Reason? A combination between storm Gloria, with winds of up to 120 km/hour and the recent fire that broke out at the airport.

“Due to the effects that the storm Gloria could have on the areas affected by the fire last week, we are forced to close down the airport for 24 hours,” Aena wrote, adding that passengers should check with their airline for flight status and certainly shouldn’t come to the airport.