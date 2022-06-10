Iceland – eastern and northern regions even more accessible thanks to regional airports

Iceland is one of those countries that charms its visitors from the first trip. To develop the tourist offer in all regions, the country has implemented measures to make regions such as the North around Akureyri, or the East and its capital Egilsstaðir more accessible.

The regional airports of Akureyri in the north and Egilsstaðir in the east of the country (accessible to date from the capital Reykjavik) are equipped to offer direct flights from major European cities. They thus wish to encourage airlines and tour operators to develop an air offer for European travellers and thus make it easier to discover these still unknown regions.

To the north

Akureyri Airport (AEY) is the gateway to the natural wonders and countless activities in North Iceland. Every day and all year round, an air link connects the capital Reykjavik to Akureyri in just 45 minutes. Flying is therefore a quick and comfortable alternative to driving, with which the journey between Reykjavik and Akureyri takes about 5 hours. The airport teams want the development of a direct link from France.

With magnificent sights nearby, Akureyri, the capital of the North is a picturesque little town with welcoming places to go out, museums, the northernmost botanical gardens in the world, one of the most popular natural hot springs of Iceland around Lake Myvatn or the latest well-being novelty: the Forest Lagoon. The north of Iceland is one of the few regions (with the East) where you can observe a forest. The breathtaking landscapes combine with a long list of activities offered in the region: hiking, horseback riding, whale watching and snow sports in winter, not to mention the possibility of observing the Northern Lights or the midnight sun depending on the weather. season.

To the east

Egilsstaðir Airport (EGS) is the main gateway to the East of Iceland. In about an hour of flight, compared to 8 hours by car, the plane connects daily and all year round Reykjavik to Egilsstaðir.

This region in slow tourism mode is characterized by its wild waterfalls and many opportunities to explore spectacular landscapes. Active holidaymakers, nature lovers and well-being and swimming enthusiasts will find their happiness in what the locals call “Austurland” meaning “Eastern Region”. The diversity of activities and forces of nature such as the Stuðlagil Canyon, the geothermal baths of Vök or the natural pool of Laugavalladalur, make this rather unknown region a unique destination to explore. This region also has a strong link with France having welcomed French sailors coming to fish on the Icelandic coasts from the 19th century until the beginning of the 20th century.

A desire to develop direct links supported by a national initiative

In order to attract international flights to Akureyri and Egilsstaðir and thus promote direct air links, the Icelandic Air Links Development Fund offers a series of aids, subsidies and discounts to airlines to launch direct services to the North and/or East Iceland. Similarly, an initiative has been set up to encourage European tour operators to develop products and circuits in these regions.