Ajaccio Airport closed for the weekend as runway gets flooded – Bordeaux airport also affected

Airport authorities were forced to close Ajaccio Airport, France for the entire weekend after heavy rainfalls hit south Corsica. The airport’s sole runway has been completely flooded.

On Saturday, some flights diverted to the airports of Bastia and Marseilles; for the entire weekend, more than 20 flights were cancelled because of the tropical storm Fabien. Airport authorities expect to reopen again at 00:00 tonight.

©PHOTOPQR/CORSE MATIN/ PIERRE ANTOINE FOURNIL ; 21/12/2019 ; AJACCIO – INTEMPERIES EN CORSE
AEORPORT FERME
Floods on Corsica, France : Ajaccio airport is closed
This picture taken on December 21, 2019 shows a flooded area around Ajaccio’s airport which has been closed this morning after heavy rainfalls hit south Corsica. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

Tropical storm Fabien also hit Bordeaux airport, where winds of 141 km/h forced some flights to divert to Toulouse.

