Ajaccio Airport closed for the weekend as runway gets flooded – Bordeaux airport also affected

Airport authorities were forced to close Ajaccio Airport, France for the entire weekend after heavy rainfalls hit south Corsica. The airport’s sole runway has been completely flooded.

On Saturday, some flights diverted to the airports of Bastia and Marseilles; for the entire weekend, more than 20 flights were cancelled because of the tropical storm Fabien. Airport authorities expect to reopen again at 00:00 tonight.

Tropical storm Fabien also hit Bordeaux airport, where winds of 141 km/h forced some flights to divert to Toulouse.