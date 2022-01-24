Yemeni rebels’ ballistic missile launch to UAE causes unrest in the region

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles that were shot towards Abu Dhabi on Monday morning (24 January), the UAE government tweeted shortly after the incident.

State media agency WAM reported that the two missiles were shot by “Houthi terrorist militia“. Later the launch was claimed on Houthi television by a Houthi military spokesman.

The UAE government added that there were no casualties during the attack but that fragments of the ballistic missiles fell in different areas (see footage below).

Several aircraft destination Abu Dhabi airport were forced to enter a holding pattern, resulting in disturbances and delays at the airport.

The attack comes just one week after suspected Houthi rebels used drones to attack infrastructure near Abu Dhabi airport.

#Ministry_of_Defence announces interception of 2 ballistic missiles fired by #terrorist_Houthi militia targeting UAE pic.twitter.com/m0u0yI2jns — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

Shortly after the missile launch, the UAE Ministry of Defence announced that at 04:10 (Yemen time) an F-16 jet fighter destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Yemen’s al-Jawf province.

🚨🇦🇪🇺🇸#Urgent: The Houthi rebels fired 2 Ballistic missiles at the Al-Dafra military base in #AbuDhabi, where 3500 US troops are also stationed. UAE fighter jets responded by destroying a drone and BM launch facility in Northern Yemen. pic.twitter.com/nAUYT6t87h — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) January 24, 2022