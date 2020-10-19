UAE, Israel to sign agreement for 28 weekly flights

By
André Orban
-
0
16

The UAE and Israel will a sign a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said on Sunday.

The agreement, which also allows unlimited charter flights to a smaller airport in southern Israel and 10 weekly cargo flights, comes after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise relations.

The aviation deal will be signed at Ben Gurion airport and flights are expected to begin within weeks, the ministry said.

Source: Khaleej Times

