Abu Dhabi Airport launches U.S. Pre-clearance facility

Abu Dhabi Airports recently completed the transition of its U.S. Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) Preclearance facility to Zayed International Airport. This state-of-the-art facility is the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Asia, enabling passengers on all direct Etihad Airways flights to the United States to clear U.S. immigration and customs before departure from Abu Dhabi. This eliminates the need for lengthy arrival queues at U.S. destinations, allowing travelers a more efficient and seamless journey.

The new facility at Zayed International Airport was developed in close collaboration with US CBP, ensuring all protocols, systems, and personnel were fully prepared and compliant. Equipped with cutting-edge biometric technology, the Preclearance process includes facial comparison devices at dedicated CBP boarding gates, enhancing both security and speed. Abu Dhabi Airports’ CEO, Elena Sorlini, praised the teamwork between Abu Dhabi Airports and US CBP, emphasizing how this facility reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a top travel hub in the region. Sorlini expressed pride in providing travelers with a unique offering that improves convenience and efficiency for passengers headed to the United States.

Etihad Airways CEO, Antonoaldo Neves, highlighted the significance of the milestone, noting that it makes Abu Dhabi an ideal gateway to the U.S. for travelers from the Middle East, Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. With Preclearance in Abu Dhabi, Etihad passengers can bypass customs upon arrival and enjoy smoother transfers within the U.S. The new US CBP facility’s launch also coincides with the upcoming anniversary of Zayed International Airport, underscoring its ongoing commitment to passenger convenience and operational excellence.