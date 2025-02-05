Abu Dhabi Airports achieves record 29.4 million passengers in 2024

Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed a record-breaking 29.4 million passengers in 2024, marking a 28.1% year-on-year increase. This surge was driven by network expansion, new airline partnerships, and enhanced passenger services. Zayed International Airport (AUH) played a pivotal role, adding 29 new routes and welcoming eight new airlines, including British Airways and Air Astana.

Cargo operations also saw substantial growth, with a 21% increase in freight volume to 678,990 tonnes. Major infrastructure projects, such as the Northern Runway Rehabilitation and a new US Customs pre-clearance facility, enhanced operational efficiency. AUH also introduced biometric touchpoints and expanded accessibility initiatives, earning global recognition.

The Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ) saw significant investment, including AED 405 million in warehousing developments. Meanwhile, AUH was named the “World’s Most Beautiful Airport” at the Prix Versailles Awards and expanded its retail offerings to 157 outlets.

With continued investment in infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, Abu Dhabi Airports is poised for sustained growth, reinforcing its role as a key global aviation hub.