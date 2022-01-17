A suspected Houthi rebels drone attack near Abu Dhabi Airport kills three people

Two drone attacks killed three and injured six people and caused multiple explosions near three petroleum tankers and at a new construction area near Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates. The incident happened on Monday 17 January and is – most likely – the result of an attack by Houthi rebels.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that a fire broke out this morning, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks.

A minor fire also broke out in the new construction area of Abu Dhabi International Airport, the statement said, adding that teams from the competent authorities were dispatched to gather information while the fire was being put out.

The preliminary statement said that no significant damages resulted from the two accidents but media is now reporting three death and six injured people.

Later today, Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV will make a statement about a “military operations in the hearth of Abu Dhabi“.

After the attacks, air traffic was halted but seems to have been picked up again.