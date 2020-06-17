Former Flybe Dash 8 slams into parked Loganair Embraer ERJ-145 at Aberdeen Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
84

On 16 June, a former Flybe De Havilland Canada Dash DHC-8-400 (registered G-JECK) was being prepared for departure after long-term storage (inoperative since the 4th of March) but started rolling forward at Aberdeen Airport, Scotland, United Kingdom. The nose of the aircraft impacted the tail of a parked Loganair Embraer ERJ-145 (registered G-SAJS) and became lodged underneath the Embraer and lifting the latter’s right main gear off the ground. 

Nobody got hurt during the mishap, but both aircraft got damaged. The British Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has launched an investigation. Loganair confirmed that no passengers or crew members were on board the aircraft, the airline said that a replacement aircraft was available to bring the passengers to their destination.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.