VINCI to acquire the majority shareholding in Edinburgh Airport

VINCI Airports, a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50.01% stake in Edinburgh Airport Limited for approximately £1.27 billion. The remaining 49.99% will be held by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

This acquisition strengthens VINCI Airports’ presence in the UK, adding to its portfolio which already includes Belfast International and London Gatwick airports. Edinburgh Airport, Scotland’s largest and the UK’s sixth-largest airport, reported significant revenue and EBITDA margins in 2023.

VINCI Airports plans to leverage its experience to develop the airport further, focusing on both aeronautical and non-aeronautical aspects, including new routes and investments in retail.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Summer 2024, subject to regulatory approvals. This acquisition aligns with VINCI Airports’ strategy and reinforces its position as a key player in the UK infrastructure market.