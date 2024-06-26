VINCI completes acquisition of 50.01% of Edinburgh Airport

  • VINCI Airports acquires majority shareholding (50.01%) in Edinburgh Airport for £1.27 billion
  • VINCI Airports strengthens its network and now manages three freehold airports in the United Kingdom: London-Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International

VINCI Airports, a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, has finalised the acquisition of a majority shareholding (50.01%) in Edinburgh Airport, alongside Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), which manages the remaining 49.99%, under a model similar as London Gatwick Airport.

Edinburgh Airport is a premier infrastructure asset: the largest airport in Scotland and the 6th airport in the United Kingdom with traffic back to pre-Covid levels.

Its growth potential is being driven in particular by the development of long-distance segments. After Belfast International and London Gatwick, VINCI Airports now owns three freehold airports in the United Kingdom.

