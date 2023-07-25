VINCI Airports takes over operation of seven Cabo Verde airports

VINCI Airports has finalised the financial arrangements for the concession agreement with the government of Cabo Verde, acquiring seven airports in the country.

The financing of €60 million, provided by three development banks, World Bank-IFC, Proparco (France), and DEG (Germany), is certified under the Sustainability-Linked Financing (SLF) Framework, with targets for CO2 emissions reduction and Airport Carbon Accreditation.

VINCI Airports will operate, maintain, and modernise the airports over a 40-year period, alongside its subsidiary ANA-Aeroportos de Portugal.

Cabo Verde welcomed 2.2 million passengers in 2022, and VINCI Airports aims to promote the archipelago’s attractions to tourists, expand its hospitality sector, and implement an environmental action plan, including renewable energy production.

The integration of Cabo Verde airports solidifies VINCI Airports’ position as the world’s top private operator in the sector, with a network of 72 airports in 13 countries.