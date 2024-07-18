VINCI Airports reports steady traffic increase for June 2024

VINCI Airports reported almost 81 million passengers travelling through its network in Q2 2024, marking an 8.2% increase from 2023 and a 1.8% rise from 2019 levels. After a slow start in April, traffic surged in May and June, surpassing 2019 figures.
Highlights:
- European Airports: Sustained traffic growth, boosted by May bank holidays, led to high passenger volumes to Southern Europe.
- Portugal: Rapid growth across most airports, with Funchal hitting historic numbers in May (52% above 2019).
- France: Record May traffic at Nantes, with strong routes to Spain, the UK, and Portugal.
- Belgrade: Increased services from Air Serbia, Lufthansa, and Swiss, notably to major European cities.
- London Gatwick: Boosted by Mediterranean flights and long-haul connections to the US and China.
- Cabo Verde: Record May numbers driven by European markets.
- New Additions:
- Edinburgh and Budapest: Joined VINCI’s network in June and saw rapid traffic increases.
- Edinburgh: Growth from low-cost and traditional airlines, with increasing demand for North American routes.
- Budapest: Expansion of services by Wizz Air and Ryanair, with stronger Asian connections.
- Edinburgh and Budapest: Joined VINCI’s network in June and saw rapid traffic increases.
- International Trends:
- Dominican Republic: Benefited from strong long-haul flights to Europe and Brazil.
- Santiago de Chile: Record June traffic, with notable increases in international routes to Brazil and Peru.
- Japan: High passenger numbers on regional routes, with increasing traffic to China as airlines reopen routes.
VINCI Airports continues to see robust recovery and growth, driven by strategic expansions and increased demand across various regions.