VINCI Airports reports steady traffic increase for June 2024

VINCI Airports reported almost 81 million passengers travelling through its network in Q2 2024, marking an 8.2% increase from 2023 and a 1.8% rise from 2019 levels. After a slow start in April, traffic surged in May and June, surpassing 2019 figures.

Highlights:

European Airports : Sustained traffic growth, boosted by May bank holidays, led to high passenger volumes to Southern Europe. Portugal : Rapid growth across most airports, with Funchal hitting historic numbers in May (52% above 2019). France : Record May traffic at Nantes, with strong routes to Spain, the UK, and Portugal. Belgrade : Increased services from Air Serbia, Lufthansa, and Swiss, notably to major European cities. London Gatwick : Boosted by Mediterranean flights and long-haul connections to the US and China. Cabo Verde : Record May numbers driven by European markets.

: Sustained traffic growth, boosted by May bank holidays, led to high passenger volumes to Southern Europe. New Additions : Edinburgh and Budapest : Joined VINCI’s network in June and saw rapid traffic increases. Edinburgh : Growth from low-cost and traditional airlines, with increasing demand for North American routes. Budapest : Expansion of services by Wizz Air and Ryanair, with stronger Asian connections.

: International Trends : Dominican Republic : Benefited from strong long-haul flights to Europe and Brazil. Santiago de Chile : Record June traffic, with notable increases in international routes to Brazil and Peru. Japan : High passenger numbers on regional routes, with increasing traffic to China as airlines reopen routes.

:

VINCI Airports continues to see robust recovery and growth, driven by strategic expansions and increased demand across various regions.