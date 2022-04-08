VINCI Airports inaugurates renovation works at Las Americas airport in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)

Another step in the modernisation and optimisation plan of Las Americas International airport, operated by VINCI Airports via its subsidiary AERODOM

Improvement of the passenger experience

A development strategy that supports the country’s economic growth

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, together with the CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, Nicolas Notebaert, has inaugurated the new central atrium of the International Airport of Las Américas in Santo Domingo (SDQ), the capital city of the Dominican Republic.

The works, which represent an investment of about €14M are part of VINCI Airports’ modernisation and optimisation plan to improve passenger experience and offer the best welcome to the Dominican Republic through the airport.

Completely renovated, the central atrium proposes a new and modern commercial offer as well as an enhanced gastronomic experience for passengers. Additionally, the outbound migration and security services have been relocated and modernised, in order to improve processes and passenger experience.

Las Americas International Airport is the main air terminal in the Dominican Republic.

Nicolas Notebaert, CEO of VINCI Concessions and President of VINCI Airports, declared: “The good recovery of air traffic in Las Americas airport demonstrates the effective cooperation between VINCI Airports and the public authorities of the Dominican Republic. Along with our 250 airline partners, we will keep supporting touristic development. Modernising Las Americas airport is an important step of our long term commitment”.

Nanterre, April 8, 2022