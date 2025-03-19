Kansai Airport expands ahead of Osaka 2025 Expo

VINCI Airports has completed major modernisation and expansion works at Kansai International Airport (KIX) ahead of the Osaka 2025 Expo, increasing Terminal 1’s capacity to 40 million passengers annually.

These upgrades enhance efficiency, reduce wait times, and improve passenger experience with Japan’s largest walkthrough duty-free area and a 1,000-seat premium lounge. Sustainability efforts include solar power expansion, electric vehicles, and a push for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). KIX is also collaborating with Airbus on Japan’s first hydrogen-powered aircraft initiative.

With 28 million visitors expected for Expo 2025, KIX is now positioned as a top global gateway to Japan.