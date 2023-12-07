Four VINCI Airports are within the first airports in the world to obtain Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 5 (net zero balance on carbon emissions)

Four VINCI Airports—Toulon-Hyères in France, Beja, Madeira, and Ponta Delgada in Portugal—as among the first worldwide to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 5, indicating a net zero balance on their direct emissions.

This recognition signifies a significant step in decarbonising airport operations. The certification, announced during the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum at COP28, demonstrates VINCI Airports’ commitment to carbon reduction, aiming for net zero direct emissions by 2030 in the European Union and London Gatwick and by 2050 across its global network.

Achieving Level 5 involves substantial CO2 reduction, investments in nature-based solutions, a comprehensive carbon management plan, mapping of all relevant emissions categories, and active engagement with stakeholders to drive emissions reductions.

VINCI Airports’ dedication to reducing its carbon footprint is further underscored by its status as the leading international contributor to the ACA programme, with 52 airports involved.