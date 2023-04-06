Swedavia’s traffic statistics for March 2023: +40% vs 2022, -23% vs 2019

In March, more than 2.5 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s ten airports. That is an increase of more than 40 per cent compared to March 2022 and is equivalent to 77 per cent of the level before the Covid pandemic in 2019. The trend is driven by increased international travel, especially to Europe via Stockholm Arlanda and by the airlines’ continued investments in new traffic. International traffic at Arlanda and traffic overall at Luleå Airport and Kiruna Airport are now close to pre-pandemic levels. The end of the month saw the start of the airlines’ summer programme, which is characterised by enhanced connectivity to Europe but also to the US. Altogether, Swedavia’s airports offer more than 300 destinations this summer – which is equivalent to a return of more than 90 per cent of the destinations now compared to before the pandemic.

“We can note that the recovery in travel continued and was at stable levels in March, with nearly 80 per cent of travel compared to before the pandemic. The trend is driven by strong demand for international flights primarily to Europe from Stockholm Arlanda. There is a clear need to travel mainly over longer distances – travel to visit friends and family as well as travel for work. International travel at Arlanda and travel overall at regional airports such as Luleå Airport are near their pre-pandemic levels. Naturally, that is positive for connectivity for both passenger and cargo transport,” says Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s president and CEO.

“From a connectivity perspective, it is gratifying that airlines are choosing to invest in new traffic via our airports. This summer, our airports have more than 300 destinations on offer, which means more than 90 per cent of the range of destinations on offer is already back compared to before the pandemic. Among other things, we are enhancing connectivity between the US and Sweden with investments from SAS and United in traffic to New York via Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter. Another positive addition is Royal Jordanian’s investment in new traffic via Stockholm Arlanda to Amman,” notes Jonas Abrahamsson.

More than 90 per cent of the routes on offer are now back at Swedavia’s airports compared to before the pandemic, which means more than 300 destinations, with the majority at Stockholm Arlanda. The summer programme includes 15 new routes from Stockholm Arlanda and eight new routes from Göteborg Landvetter. Of these, seven at Stockholm Arlanda and two at Göteborg Landvetter are brand-new.



New routes that will launch service at Swedavia’s airports in April and May:

Göteborg Landvetter – Rome, Wizz

Göteborg Landvetter – New York, SAS

Göteborg Landvetter – Belgrade, Air Serbia

Stockholm Arlanda – Amman, Royal Jordanian

Stockholm Arlanda – Vaasa, SAS

Stockholm Arlanda – New York, United

In all, more than 2.5 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s airports in March, which is an increase of 43 per cent compared to travel in March 2022 and 77 per cent of the level in 2019, before the pandemic. The trend is driven by increased international travel via Stockholm Arlanda and by the airlines’ continued investment in new air traffic. International travel increased 49 per cent to more than 1.7 million passengers compared to March last year, while domestic travel increased 29 per cent to nearly 800,000 passengers.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport had 1.7 million passengers in March. That is an increase of 46 per cent compared to March 2022 and 81 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. International travel increased 51 per cent to nearly 1.4 million passengers compared to March 2022, while domestic travel increased 29 per cent to more than 300,000 passengers.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport had a total of nearly 400,000 passengers in March, an increase of 43 per cent compared to March 2022 and 75 per cent of the level in 2019. International travel increased 45 per cent and domestic travel increased 33 per cent compared to March last year.

Malmö Airport had nearly 107,000 passengers in all in March, which is an increase of 21 per cent compared to March 2022 and 67 per cent of the level in 2019. International travel increased 26 per cent compared to March last year, while domestic travel increased 17 per cent.

Bromma Stockholm Airport had a total of 105,000 passengers in March, an increase of 42 per cent compared to March 2022 and 52 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. International travel increased 101 per cent to nearly 17,000 passengers, while domestic travel increased 35 per cent to nearly 90,000 passengers.

The air travel trend at Swedavia’s six regional airports varied in March, with increases of between 26 and 36 per cent compared to March 2022. Luleå Airport, Åre Östersund Airport and Visby Airport were the three regional airports with the strongest passenger growth in March. At Luleå Airport and Kiruna Airport, travel overall increased to levels close to those before the pandemic in 2019.

