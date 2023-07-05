Swedavia’s traffic statistics for June 2023, the month with the most passengers since the start of the pandemic

The recovery in air travel continues, and with nearly 3.2 million passengers June is the month that had the most passengers since the start of the pandemic. The trend of strong growth in demand for international travel continues, especially at Stockholm Arlanda. During the month, an increase in domestic travel was also noted, including at Visby Airport as a result of the annual gathering of political and other leaders known as Almedalen Week. In June, Luleå Airport was again the Swedavia airport with the best performance compared to before the pandemic. Airline investments at Swedavia’s airports continued during the month. Among the new additions are service between Stockholm Arlanda and Ibiza with SAS and service between Göteborg Landvetter and Barcelona with Norwegian.

“We are right in the middle of the intense summer travel season now, and demand for flights remains high. The trend continues to be driven by increased travel to destinations in Europe for holiday travel as well as to visit relatives and friends, but the trend for domestic travel was also overall somewhat more positive in June. For the second straight month, we welcomed more than three million passengers, and June was the single strongest month for travel in terms of passenger volume since the start of the pandemic,” says Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s president and CEO.

Swedavia’s ten airports offer nearly 300 destinations this summer, and the range of destinations available at Arlanda is now essentially back to the airport’s pre-pandemic offering. Among the airline investments for June are Arlanda-Tunis with Nouvelair Tunisie, Arlanda-Ibiza with SAS, Göteborg Landvetter-Bastia with Transavia France and Göteborg Landvetter-Barcelona with Norwegian. The summer traffic programme is characterised by enhanced connectivity to both Europe and the US.

New routes in July:

Stockholm Arlanda – Montpellier with SAS

Visby – Århus with BRA

Visby – Oslo with BRA

Stockholm Arlanda – Florence with SAS

Stockholm Arlanda – Århus with SAS

Stockholm Arlanda – Larnaca with SAS

New routes in August:

Stockholm Arlanda – Florence with SAS

Stockholm Arlanda – Århus with SAS

Stockholm Arlanda – Larnaca with SAS

Overall, nearly 3.2 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s airports in June, which is an increase of 11 per cent compared to June 2022 and 82 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in June 2019. The trend is primarily driven by increased international travel via Stockholm Arlanda Airport and by airlines’ continued investments in new air traffic via Swedavia’s airports. International travel increased 11 per cent to 2.4 million passengers compared to June 2022, while domestic travel increased 10 per cent to nearly 800,000 passengers.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport had 2.2 million passengers in June. That is an increase of 12 per cent compared to June last year and 87 per cent of the pre-pandemic level for the same month. International travel increased 12 per cent to more than 1.8 million passengers compared to June 2022, while domestic travel increased 14 per cent to nearly 325,000 passengers.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport had 510,000 passengers in June, an increase of six per cent compared to June 2022 and 78 per cent of the pre-pandemic level for the same month. International travel increased six per cent and domestic travel increased 13 per cent compared to June 2022.

Malmö Airport had 127,000 passengers in June, which is an increase of three per cent compared to June last year and 69 per cent of the pre-pandemic level for the same month. International travel increased 1 per cent compared to June last year while domestic travel increased 5 per cent.

Bromma Stockholm Airport had 116,000 passengers in June, an increase of 10 per cent compared to June last year and 56 per cent of the pre-pandemic level for the same month. International travel in June increased 58 per cent to 20,000 passengers compared to June last year, while domestic travel increased 4 per cent to 96,000 passengers.

The air travel trend at Swedavia’s six regional airports varied widely in June. Visby Airport, Ronneby Airport and Åre Östersund Airport were the regional airports with the greatest passenger growth during the month compared to June last year. The Almedalen Week event had a positive effect on traffic to Visby Airport. Luleå Airport and Visby Airport had the best performance in June compared to their pre-pandemic levels for the same month in 2019.