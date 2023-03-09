Swedavia’s traffic statistics for February 2023: +80% vs 2022, -25% vs 2019

In February, more than 2 million passengers flew to or from Swedavia’s ten airports. That is an increase of nearly 80 per cent compared to February last year and corresponds to 75 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume in 2019. Demand for flights during the winter school break strengthened, and Swedavia now continues to intensify its preparations to handle more passengers this summer in close collaboration with all of its partners at the airports.

“Despite the economic situation today and increased costs for consumers, the recovery in aviation has remained stable. In February, the number of passengers increased by nearly 80 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. We saw a sharp increase in demand for flights in connection with the winter school break, although there is still a bit of a way to go before we reach pre-pandemic levels. It is gratifying that the airlines continue to invest in new routes and increased traffic at both Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter as well as at our regional airports. These investments enhance Swedish connectivity and competitiveness,” says Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s president and CEO.

All in all, about 2.1 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s ten airports in February 2023, which is an increase of 77 per cent compared to 1.1 million passengers for the same month. That is 75 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume in 2019. This trend continues to be driven above all by strong demand for international flights via Stockholm Arlanda. International travel increased 82 per cent to 1.4 million passengers compared to February 2022, while domestic travel increased 67 per cent to nearly 700,000 passengers. Most international passengers in February flew to Spain, Britain and Germany.

“All evidence continues to point to an intense travel period this summer, and we are preparing for this accordingly. We and our partners, therefore, continue to boost staffing at the airports, among other measures, and at the same time are intensifying the work to best use the capacity available at our airports. For example, we are working at Stockholm Arlanda with allocating airlines to our different terminals to create smoother passenger flows,” notes Jonas Abrahamsson.

New routes that will launch at Swedavia’s airports in March and April:

Stockholm Arlanda – Dublin, Ryanair

Stockholm Arlanda – Rome, Eurowings

Stockholm Arlanda – Stuttgart, Eurowings

Stockholm Arlanda – Vasa, SAS

Stockholm Arlanda – Keflavik, Play

Göteborg Landvetter – Berlin, Eurowings

Göteborg Landvetter – Cagliari, Ryanair

Göteborg Landvetter – Rome, Wizz

Göteborg Landvetter – New York, SAS

Charter:

Umeå – Cyprus with Ving, in partnership with BRA

Umeå – Crete, Rhodes and Antalya with TUI

Luleå – Mallorca with Ving

Luleå – Cyprus, Antalya, Crete and Rhodes with TUI

Stockholm Arlanda Airport had more than 1.4 million passengers in February. That is an increase of 81 per cent compared to February 2022 and 79 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume in 2019. International travel increased 85 per cent to nearly 1.1 million passengers compared to February 2022, while domestic travel increased 68 per cent to nearly 300,000 passengers.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport had a total of more than 300,000 passengers in February, an increase of 70 per cent compared to February 2022 and 71 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume in 2019. International travel increased 71 per cent and domestic travel increased 67 per cent compared to February 2022.

Malmö Airport had a total of 87,000 passengers in February 2023, which is an increase of 56 per cent compared to February 2022 and 64 per cent of the pre-pandemic volume in 2019. International travel increased 49 per cent compared to February 2022 while domestic travel increased 63 per cent.

Bromma Stockholm Airport had 83,000 passengers altogether in February, an increase of 84 per cent compared to February 2022, which is 49 per cent less than the volume in 2019. The number of international passengers increased by 9,000 to more than 13,000, while the number of domestic passengers increased by 30,000 to more than 70,000 compared to February 2022.

The air travel trend at Swedavia’s six regional airports varied in February 2023, with increases of between 30 and 83 per cent compared to February last year. Luleå Airport, Ronneby Airport and Umeå Airport had the strongest passenger growth among the regional airports in February. At Luleå, the number of passengers overall was close to the pre-pandemic volume, with international travel in February surpassing the figure in 2019.

Since the start of the pandemic three years ago, Swedavia has lost about 75 million passengers compared to the 36 months before the pandemic.

February traffic trend – number of passengers:

