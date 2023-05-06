Swedavia’s traffic statistics for April 2023: +17% vs 2022, -19% vs 2019

In April, more than 2.6 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s ten airports. That is an increase of 17 per cent compared to April 2022 and corresponds to 81 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. The trend is driven by demand for international flights, mainly from Stockholm Arlanda. International travel at Swedavia’s other major airports, Göteborg Landvetter and Malmö Airport, also saw strong growth during the month. April was characterised by an expanded range of routes and destinations on offer as a result of the airlines’ summer traffic programme, which features a number of launches, including a new direct route to New York from Göteborg Landvetter. The investments in destinations have also continued in May. A new direct route to Amman, Jordan from Stockholm Arlanda is one of the new additions this month.

“The growth in demand for flights continued in April despite the macroeconomic situation. The trend is driven mainly by flights to and from destinations in Europe, but we also see an increase in intercontinental traffic since more countries have opened up after the pandemic compared to last year. All in all, international travel during the month was near the level we saw before the pandemic. However, like before, the growth in demand was weaker for domestic travel,” says Jonas Abrahamsson, Swedavia’s president and CEO.

The summer traffic programme this year is characterised by strong connectivity to Europe and the US. Altogether, Swedavia’s airports offer more than 300 destinations this summer, which means about 90 per cent of the destinations available before the pandemic are now back in service.

New routes that will launch at Swedavia’s airports in May–June:



May:

Stockholm Arlanda – New York with United Airlines

New York with United Airlines Stockholm Arlanda – Amman with Royal Jordanian

Amman with Royal Jordanian Göteborg Landvetter–Belgrade with Air Serbia

June:

Stockholm Arlanda – Porto with Ryanair

Porto with Ryanair Stockholm Arlanda – Tunis with Nouvelair Tunisie

Tunis with Nouvelair Tunisie Stockholm Arlanda – Ibiza with SAS

Ibiza with SAS Göteborg Landvetter – Bastia with Transavia France

Bastia with Transavia France Göteborg Landvetter–Barcelona with Norwegian

In all, more than 2.6 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s airports in April, which is a 17 per cent increase compared to travel in April 2022 and 81 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. The growth is driven primarily by increased international travel via Stockholm Arlanda and the airlines’ continued investments in new routes and air traffic. International travel increased 22 per cent to more than 1.9 million passengers compared to April last year, while domestic travel increased 5 per cent to nearly 700,000.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport had nearly 1.8 million passengers in April. That is a increase 19 per cent compared to April last year and 87 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. International travel increased 22 per cent to nearly 1.5 million passengers compared to April 2022, while domestic travel increased 8 per cent to nearly 300,000 passengers.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport had a total of more than 400,000 passengers in April, a 19 per cent increase compared to April last year and 78 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. International travel increased 20 per cent and domestic travel increased 10 per cent compared to April 2022.

Malmö Airport had a total of more than 124,000 passengers in April, which is a 7 per cent increase compared to April last year and 67 per cent of the figure for the same month in 2019. International travel increased 18 per cent compared to April last year while domestic travel decreased 6 per cent.

Bromma Stockholm Airport had a total of more than 98,000 passengers in April, a 3 per cent increase compared to April last year and 46 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. International travel increased 40 per cent to more than 16,000 passengers, while domestic travel decreased 2 per cent to nearly 82,000 passengers.

The air travel trend at Swedavia’s six regional airports varied widely in April 2023. Åre Östersund Airport, Umeå Airport and Ronneby Airport were the three regional airports with the greatest passenger growth in April. Luleå and Kiruna had the best performance in April compared to their pre-pandemic levels.

April traffic trend – number of passengers:

5 May 2023 06:00