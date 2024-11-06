Swedavia’s October 2024 traffic report shows growth in international travel, decline in domestic demand

Swedavia’s airports experienced a steady increase in passenger numbers in October 2024, with total air travel rising by 1% compared to the same month in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a 5% surge in international travel, while domestic travel saw a 7% decline, particularly affecting airports in southern Sweden.

New winter routes introduced by airlines such as Norwegian and WizzAir are expected to boost international connectivity further in the coming months.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Swedavia’s largest hub, saw a 5% increase in total passengers, reaching over 2 million, with international travel up by 7%. Göteborg Landvetter Airport served 478,000 passengers, maintaining 2023 levels, though domestic travel dropped by 18%. Overall, Swedavia’s airports handled about 2.9 million passengers in October, reaching 83% of pre-pandemic volumes.

While Arlanda and Landvetter saw strong international growth, smaller airports had mixed results: Kiruna and Umeå recorded the highest growth compared to last year, while Malmö and Bromma reported weaker traffic trends. The recovery in freight demand and the expansion of intercontinental routes have further strengthened Swedavia’s overall aviation sector resilience.