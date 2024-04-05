Swedavia’s March 2024 positive traffic trends and future outlook

In March 2024, Swedavia’s airports served nearly 2.5 million passengers. International travel demonstrated a positive trend with a 5% increase compared to the previous year, while domestic travel was weaker due to an early Easter, resulting in decreased demand.

Notable passenger growth was observed at major airports like Stockholm Arlanda, Göteborg Landvetter, and Kiruna Airport. Airlines are expanding their routes and destinations in Sweden ahead of the summer season, with initiatives like the return of Delta Air Lines’ direct route between Arlanda and New York. Göteborg Landvetter Airport introduced an enhanced commercial offering with 20 new establishments.

Swedavia’s summer programmes are expanding with approximately 14 new routes from Stockholm Arlanda and 8 from Göteborg Landvetter announced so far. Despite challenges, total passenger traffic in March reached 76% of pre-pandemic levels. Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter airports witnessed increases in passenger numbers, while other regional airports showed mixed trends.