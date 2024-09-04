Swedavia’s August 2024 traffic report: Increased travel and new prospects for sustainable aviation

In August 2024, air travel via Swedavia’s ten airports increased by 2% compared to the same month in 2023, driven by a 5% rise in international travel, while domestic travel dropped by 9%. Notably, international travel through Stockholm Arlanda Airport grew by 5%, and by 4% at Gothenburg Landvetter Airport.

The summer saw the introduction of 25 new routes, including 17 at Stockholm Arlanda and 8 at Gothenburg Landvetter. The removal of the aviation tax is expected to further enhance accessibility.

Overall, 3.1 million passengers travelled through Swedavia’s airports in August 2024, representing 83% of pre-pandemic levels from 2019. Arlanda saw a 6% increase in total passengers, reaching 2.2 million, while Landvetter experienced a 4% rise with over 530,000 passengers.

Other airports showed varied performance, with Ronneby and Kiruna Airports recording the strongest growth compared to August 2023, while Malmö and Bromma Airports showed weaker performance. Bromma’s traffic was notably impacted by a four-day runway closure for maintenance.