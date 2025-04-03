Home Airport Operator Swedavia Swedavia reports strong international travel, domestic decline in March

Swedavia’s ten airports handled 2.5 million passengers in March 2025, slightly below last year’s figures, partly due to strikes and Heathrow’s temporary closure. International travel remained stable, while domestic travel fell 4%.

Stockholm Arlanda saw a 4% increase in total passengers, with domestic travel surging 25%. Göteborg Landvetter’s traffic declined slightly, with a 12% drop in domestic passengers. Northern airports, including Kiruna (+15%) and Umeå (+10%), showed the strongest growth.

New routes launching in April include Ryanair’s service to Sarajevo, Animawings to Bucharest, and Delta’s seasonal flights to New York.

