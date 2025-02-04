Swedavia reports stable air travel in January 2025, with stronger international growth

Swedavia’s ten airports handled over two million passengers in January 2025, matching last year’s level but remaining 73% of pre-pandemic (2019) levels. International travel rose 3%, while domestic travel declined 10%.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport saw a 5% increase in traffic, reaching 1.5 million passengers, driven by international growth. All Nippon Airways (ANA) launched a direct Arlanda–Tokyo route, enhancing Swedish connectivity. SAS also expanded domestic routes from Arlanda.

Gothenburg Landvetter Airport saw a slight decline (1%), with international travel up 2% but domestic travel down 18%. Kiruna Airport showed the strongest growth, while Bromma Stockholm Airport had the weakest trend due to airline restructuring.