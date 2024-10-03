Swedavia reports September 2024 traffic growth with international travel boost and focus on domestic consolidation

Swedavia’s ten airports saw a 2% overall increase in passenger traffic in September 2024 compared to the same month in 2023. The growth was driven primarily by a 4% rise in international travel, while domestic travel dipped by 3%. Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter led in international traffic growth, increasing by 6% and 5%, respectively.

Swedavia’s President and CEO, Jonas Abrahamsson, highlighted the strategic focus on consolidating domestic traffic at Arlanda, emphasising its importance for long-term connectivity and Swedish competitiveness.

Despite the overall decline in domestic travel, airports like Kiruna and Ronneby saw positive domestic trends. In total, over 3 million passengers flew via Swedavia’s airports in September, reaching 82% of pre-pandemic levels. Arlanda served 90% of its pre-pandemic passengers, while Göteborg Landvetter reached 81%.

Swedavia also announced several upcoming international routes, including new services from Malmö, Göteborg, and Arlanda, as part of its continued expansion of international connectivity.

New routes to open in the near future:

Malmö – Bucharest with Wizzair

Malmö – Iasi with Wizzair

Göteborg – Tenerife with Norwegian

Göteborg – Hurghada with Norwegian

Göteborg – Marrakesh

Arlanda – Hurghada with Norwegian

Arlanda – Tromsø with Norwegian

Arlanda – Agadir with Norwegian

Arlanda – Trollhättan with Västflyg