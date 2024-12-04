Swedavia reports rising international travel and new long-haul investments via Stockholm Arlanda in November 2024

In November 2024, Swedavia’s airports served over 2.3 million passengers, with international travel increasing by 3%, reaching over 1.7 million travellers. Domestic travel, however, declined by 12%, reflecting a shift toward global connectivity. Total traffic was 78% of pre-pandemic levels, slightly down by 1% compared to November 2023.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden’s largest, saw over 1.6 million passengers, with international travel growing by 4%, offsetting a 15% drop in domestic traffic. Arlanda is leading recovery efforts, operating at 86% of 2019 levels. Göteborg Landvetter Airport also reported stable traffic, with international travel up by 3% and domestic travel down by 20%, reaching 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

Swedavia welcomed announcements of new routes and long-haul investments that bolster Sweden’s global connectivity. Highlights include:

commencing Arlanda-Tokyo services in January 2025. New December routes: Dubai-Arlanda (Norwegian), Pristina-Arlanda (Trade Air), and Copenhagen-Kiruna and Paris-Kiruna (SAS and Air France).

Regional airports like Umeå and Luleå showed promising recovery trends, while Ronneby recorded the weakest growth. These developments underscore Sweden’s strengthening position in international air travel.