Swedavia reports modest passenger growth in February as international travel strengthens

Swedavia’s ten airports saw just over two million passengers in February, marking a modest one per cent increase in overall traffic compared to the previous year. International travel continued its positive trend, rising by one per cent, while domestic travel declined. The winter sport holiday contributed to increased passenger numbers at Stockholm Arlanda, Göteborg Landvetter, and several regional airports, with extra charter flights added to destinations such as Turin, Salzburg, and Grenoble.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport, Sweden’s largest hub, recorded just over 1.5 million passengers, reflecting a two per cent year-over-year increase and reaching 86 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. International travel remained stable at over 1.2 million passengers, while domestic travel saw a slight decline. Göteborg Landvetter Airport handled just under 327,000 travelers, with international passenger numbers up two per cent, though domestic traffic dropped sharply by 20 per cent.

Traffic growth varied across Swedavia’s other airports, with Kiruna and Luleå airports seeing the strongest increases at 12 per cent. In contrast, Bromma Stockholm Airport experienced the weakest performance, attributed to changes in the traffic programme and a new collaboration between BRA and SAS, which has shifted some operations to Arlanda. Overall, Swedavia’s airports reached 75 per cent of pre-pandemic traffic levels, highlighting a gradual recovery in the aviation sector.