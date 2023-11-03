Swedavia reports 6% increase in passenger traffic at its Swedish airports for October 2023

In October, Swedavia’s ten airports saw a 6% rise in passenger traffic, with a total of 2.9 million travellers.

International travel within Europe remained in high demand, driven primarily by Stockholm Arlanda Airport, which also welcomed Wizz Air to its offerings. While international travel increased by 8%, domestic travel continued its slower recovery.

Several airlines introduced new seasonal winter routes during October and November, contributing to the overall growth. Swedavia’s regional airports, including Luleå Airport, showed strong recovery, nearing pre-pandemic levels, but domestic travel at all airports remained at around 70% of 2019 levels.