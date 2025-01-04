Swedavia reports 2024 traffic growth, 40+ new routes, and continued Stockholm Arlanda development

Swedavia saw over 32 million passengers across its ten airports in 2024, a 1% increase from 2023 and 81% of pre-pandemic levels. December alone recorded 2.3 million passengers, a 4% year-over-year rise. International travel grew strongly (+5%), but domestic travel declined (-9%) overall in 2024.

Key developments include:

Route Expansion : Over 40 new routes, including 18 new destinations, with Stockholm Arlanda adding 24 routes and Göteborg Landvetter adding 16. Highlights include Arlanda–Tokyo (ANA) and Arlanda–Dubai (Norwegian).

: Over 40 new routes, including 18 new destinations, with Stockholm Arlanda adding 24 routes and Göteborg Landvetter adding 16. Highlights include Arlanda–Tokyo (ANA) and Arlanda–Dubai (Norwegian). Arlanda Investments : The consolidation of domestic flights at Arlanda and ongoing enhancements, including the completion of its new Marketplace in 2025.

: The consolidation of domestic flights at Arlanda and ongoing enhancements, including the completion of its new Marketplace in 2025. Traffic Trends: Arlanda saw a 7% rise in international travel and a 10% drop in domestic travel in 2024. Landvetter recorded a 6% increase in international travel but a 20% decrease in domestic.

Swedavia CEO Jonas Abrahamsson emphasised the importance of strong connectivity, both domestically and internationally, and highlighted Arlanda’s role as Sweden’s leading airport with 90% recovery of pre-pandemic levels in December.

Future initiatives aim to further enhance passenger experience and connectivity.