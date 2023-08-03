Swedavia reports 14% more passengers at Swedish airports in July compared to last year

Swedavia’s traffic statistics for July 2023 show strong growth in summer air travel, with more than 3.2 million passengers flying via their ten airports during the month. This represents an increase of over 14% compared to July last year and makes it the third consecutive month with over three million passengers.

The trend is driven by increased demand for flights to other European destinations from Stockholm Arlanda. International travel increased by 16%, reaching nearly 2.7 million passengers, while domestic travel increased by 8% to nearly 600,000 passengers. The overall passenger volume is now at 85% of the pre-pandemic level in July 2019.