Swedavia Q1 2025 report: revenue rises despite passenger dip, driven by Stockholm Arlanda upgrades and green investments

Swedavia reported improved financial results for Q1 2025 despite a slight 1.3% decline in total passenger numbers (6.6 million). Net revenue rose by SEK 67 million to SEK 1,510 million, and operating losses narrowed to SEK -136 million, an SEK 81 million improvement year-over-year. Cash flow from operations grew significantly to SEK 191 million.

Growth was supported by increased international traffic and a larger commercial offering at Arlanda’s newly completed Marketplace. However, domestic travel remained weak, and recovery in international volumes slowed due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Swedavia highlighted new airline activity at Arlanda, including ANA’s Tokyo route, expanded service by Norwegian and Ryanair, and infrastructure modernisation efforts. The company also issued a SEK 2 billion green bond and reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable aviation fuel, investing SEK 40 million for the third consecutive year.