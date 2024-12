Swedavia airports offer free quiet parking for dogs on New Year’s Eve

Swedavia’s three largest airports—Stockholm Arlanda, Göteborg Landvetter, and Malmö—are providing free long-term parking for dog owners from 20:00 on December 31 to 01:00 on January 1. This initiative offers a quiet refuge for dogs distressed by New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Originally inspired by observing anxious pet owners driving around the airports during previous celebrations, this service includes amenities such as water refills, dog poop bags, and access to toilets for pet owners. Swedavia aims to help pets and their owners start the New Year in peace.

Locations for free parking:

Stockholm Arlanda Airport: Long-stay car park P3

Long-stay car park P3 Göteborg Landvetter Airport: Long-stay car park P7

Long-stay car park P7 Malmö Airport: Long-stay car park P2