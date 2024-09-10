Stockholm Arlanda Airport lacks drone pilot tracking system amid recent airspace intrusions

Stockholm Arlanda Airport has experienced two consecutive nights of drone intrusions, raising concerns over its ability to track and neutralise drone pilots. Despite available technology that can trace drone operators via signal detection, the Stockholm police confirmed that Arlanda does not have such equipment.

The first drone sighting occurred late Sunday night, forcing the airport to halt all air traffic. A police helicopter was dispatched to investigate. Another incident was reported on Monday evening. Preliminary investigations are underway, but police admit that identifying drones in the dark is challenging, with possible confusion between drones and other aerial objects like aeroplanes or satellites.

Drone intrusions violate Sweden’s Protection Act, and the incidents are being treated as potential airport sabotage. Swedavia, the operator of Arlanda, has declined to provide details on its security measures or equipment capabilities.

Skysense, a company specialising in drone tracking technology, confirmed that it sells systems capable of locating both drones and their pilots. While some Swedish customers, such as ports and protected sites, use these systems, they are not yet implemented at Arlanda. Skysense CEO Robby de Candido highlighted increasing interest in airspace security, partly driven by the war in Ukraine where drones have been prominent in military operations.

Swedish defence forces have also invested in Saab’s Giraffe radar system to detect drones, a move that underscores the growing importance of drone threat management in Sweden.