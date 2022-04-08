Long waiting times due to understaffing in Terminal 5 at Stockholm Arlanda, like in many other airports

Long waiting times at the security checkpoints in Terminal 5 at Stockholm Arlanda – arrive well in advance at the airport!

Due to staffing problems at the security checkpoints in Terminal 5, there are currently long waiting times to get through security screening at Arlanda.

Swedavia regrets the situation, and we would like to encourage all passengers to arrive well in advance and stay up to date about the situation through their airline and via Swedavia’s website and app.

Prior to and during the Easter holiday, many people will fly via Swedavia airports. The company, therefore, expects great pressure and many passengers, which at times will mean longer queues and waiting times than usual.

Swedavia asks all passengers coming to the airport over the next few days to their papers in order as much as possible and check in from home to the extent this is possible.

Swedavia press release – 8 April 2022 18:10

Similar problems due to understaffing and huge public pressure were observed during this holiday period all over the world, notably at Manchester, London Heathrow, Sydney, Amsterdam, etc.