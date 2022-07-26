Airport operator Swedavia urges Swedish airport employees to wear face masks again

After the recent increase in the spread of Covid-19, several Swedish regions have reintroduced restrictions and requirements for mouth protection. Now Swedavia follows suit and recommends all its personnel at the airports in Sweden to wear face masks again.

“It is a precautionary measure because the Public Health Authority sees an increased spread of infection in society. But we also do it as a preventive measure to avoid large numbers of sick leave and secure our ability,” says Robert Pletzin, press manager at Swedavia.

The recommendation to wear mouth protection applies to all employees at Swedavia’s airports. It also includes the security personnel employed via Avarn.

“At the moment, we have no recommendation that travellers should wear face masks, but we are of course following developments closely,” says Robert Pletzin.

Several airlines still require passengers to wear face masks.

The mouth protection recommendation for airport staff applies from July 27 until further notice.

State-own Swedavia operates ten airports: Arlanda (Stockholm), Bromma (Stockholm), Landvetter (Gothenburg), Malmö, Kiruna, Luleå, Umeå, Åre/Östersund, Visby and Ronneby.

Source: Dagens Nyheter