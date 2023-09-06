Airport operator Swedavia reports over 3 million passengers in Swedish airports in August (+8%)

In August 2023, Swedavia reported the ongoing recovery in aviation, with over three million passengers travelling through its ten airports for the third consecutive month. Overall, air travel increased by 8 percent compared to August 2022, primarily driven by strong demand for European flights.

However, the pace of recovery slowed somewhat in August, and uncertainties like weaker economic growth and business conditions could impact the ongoing recovery during the autumn.

During the summer, Swedavia’s airports welcomed more than nine million passengers, including an increasing number of foreign visitors. The new security checkpoint at Stockholm Arlanda contributed to a smoother passenger experience, with over 1.6 million passengers passing through with an average queue time of about 5 minutes. The upcoming launch of Arlanda’s new marketplace is also anticipated.

Demand for European flights remained strong, and airlines continued to expand their traffic programs. Despite global economic challenges, demand outpaced supply, and industry experts believe the recovery will likely continue into the autumn, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Swedavia noted a strong desire to travel for both leisure and work purposes.

Swedavia’s ten airports provided nearly 300 destinations during the summer, with Stockholm Arlanda almost fully restoring its pre-pandemic offerings. Notable new routes were introduced by Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) and Eurowings, further contributing to the recovery.

In August, Swedavia’s airports handled over three million passengers, representing an 8 percent increase compared to August 2022 and reaching 82 percent of the pre-pandemic 2019 travel levels. International travel saw a 12 percent increase, while domestic travel declined by 4 percent compared to the previous year.

The growth in international travel was particularly significant at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, with a 12 percent increase in August compared to the same month in 2022. Meanwhile, domestic travel at this airport decreased by 1 percent.

Göteborg Landvetter Airport had over 500,000 passengers in August, an 8 percent increase compared to August 2022. International travel at this airport rose by 12 percent, but domestic travel decreased by 18 percent compared to the previous year.

Performance across Swedavia’s other airports varied, with some regional airports like Luleå, Kiruna, and Umeå showing strong performance, while others like Åre Östersund, Bromma Stockholm, and Malmö experienced weaker performance for the month.