Advance warning of possible strikes in Swedish airports

Swedavia, the operator of several airports in Sweden, has issued an advance warning of a possible strike that could affect its airports. The dispute is between the Swedish Transport Workers’ Union and the employer and trade association Almega Security Companies regarding a contract in the area of surveillance and security.

Swedavia is not directly involved in the dispute, but its security contractors at Stockholm Arlanda, Bromma Stockholm, Göteborg Landvetter, and Malmö are.

Mediation is currently underway to resolve the dispute, and Swedavia hopes that an agreement can be reached to avoid industrial action. However, they provide an update on the situation to address the many inquiries they have received. It is emphasised that this is an advance warning of a dispute that may lead to industrial action if negotiations fail to result in a contract.