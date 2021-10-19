SEA Milan Airports and Skyports sign partnership to investigate the deployment of Vertiports across Italy

Skyports, the world-leading vertiport owner and operator, and SEA Milan Airports, one of the main airport operators in Europe, have recently signed a partnership agreement to investigate the development and operation of a network of vertiports across Italy.

Starting with Milan, where SEA manages Milan Malpensa and Milan Linate airports, the partnership will enable Skyports and SEA Group to explore the deployment of vehicle-agnostic, scalable and cost-effective vertiports across the city and the surrounding region. The partners have identified several use-cases for advanced air mobility, which could see commercial operations being established in time for when the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics take place.

SEA is committed to the deployment of advanced air mobility as a core component of its sustainability strategy. With Skyports’ advantages of deep advanced air mobility market knowledge, regulatory and technical expertise, and unparalleled partnerships with the leading eVTOL manufacturers and operators, and SEA Group’s deep-rooted airport infrastructure and aviation experience, this partnership anticipates deploying a large number of vertiports across Italy within the next years.

Duncan Walker, CEO and Founder of Skyports said: “I’m really excited about this partnership. Milan is a central business hub for Italy’s northern region which makes it an attractive market for advanced air mobility applications. Our plans are to have a number of operational vertiports across Italy by the mid-2020s in time for the 2026 Winter Olympics. SEA Milano is the ideal partner for delivering on our strategy in Italy.”

Armando Brunini CEO of SEA Milan Airports said: “Collaborating with Skyports, the global market leader in designing, building and operating vertiports will accelerate SEA’s capability to deploy a network of vertiports, starting from greater Milan. And thus, supporting the start-up and development of this promising and sustainable mode of air mobility, as set out in the framework guidelines of the national strategic roadmap for advanced air mobility developed by ENAC, the Italian Civil Aviation Authority.”