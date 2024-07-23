New eVTOL network to transform regional air mobility in Lombardy

Lilium N.V., SEA Milan Airports, and Skyports Infrastructure have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) network in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy. This collaboration aims to integrate regional air mobility with existing transportation, providing fast, low-emission travel across key locations.

The network, set to launch by 2027, will include a route connecting Milan Malpensa Airport to Milan city centre. SEA will leverage its regional aviation expertise, Skyports will develop vertiport infrastructure, and Lilium will supply its advanced Lilium Jet, which offers long range, high speed, and zero emissions.

This initiative will enhance accessibility and connectivity in Lombardy, with the potential to pioneer premium eVTOL flights in Europe. A joint venture between SEA, Skyports, and 2i Aeroporti will manage vertiport development and operations.

The project is supported by the Italian Civil Aviation Authority ENAC, which has issued Europe’s first comprehensive national rulebook for VTOL-capable aircraft.