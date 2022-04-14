Milan airports (Linate & Malpensa) recover 75% of 2019 network portfolio in Summer 2022

SUMMER 2022: all the news about the Milan airports

SEA, Milan Airports, introduces the 2022 summer season observing prospects for recovery despite a scenario that is now even more complex for air transport.

With a total of 156 destinations served in 70 countries around the world and 69 companies operating regular scheduled flights, Milan Airports confirm a 75% recovery in the network portfolio compared to the record year of 2019. Even more positive is the recovery in terms of capacity offered, which in terms of seats on sale, to date, exceeds the numbers of Summer 2019 and is well above the European average (91%), confirming the interest that the market reserves for airports managed by SEA.

“The richness of the network and the coexistence of different business models represent one of the best transport offers that can be proposed to the public today – says Andrea Tucci, V.P. Aviation Business Development of SEA Aeroporti Milano – In the area served by the infrastructures we manage, carriers can count on the largest outgoing market in Italy and on the growing interest of the incoming one for the territory served. It is the task of the airport, together with its institutional and private partners, to draw attention to the development of these opportunities and to attract the presence of carriers”.

The Americas

North America is the absolute key player in the recovery and long-haul news for this summer. The offer is reconstituted and enriched with new commercial proposals thanks to the entry of new players (ITA, Neos and La Compagnie) and new intercontinental destinations such as Chicago and Montreal which, in addition to Atlanta, will allow greater network capillarity and easier access to the US and Northern Italian markets. The wealth of business proposals and opportunities for North America is underlined by the presence of no less than seven carriers that will serve the Big Apple and place Malpensa in the industry statistics as the airport with the largest number of companies on the destination. As evidence of the significant presence of the business segment in our market, La Compagnie will enter on 15 April with new all-business class service. Latam, with its presence in São Paulo, will serve to boost demand and recover connectivity throughout South America, while the commercial offer for outgoing tourist traffic is guaranteed by the presence of Neos in Central America and the Caribbean.

NEW YORK:

ITA – 7 flights per week NEW

La Compagnie – 5 flights per week NEW

Delta Airlines – 7 flights per week + 5 flights per week from 2/5 NEW

American Airlines – 7 flights per week

United Airlines – 7 flights per week

Emirates – 7 flights per week

Neos – 2 flights per week

CHICAGO: United Airlines – 7 flights per week NEW

ATLANTA: Delta Airlines – 7 flights per week

MONTREAL/TORONTO: Air Canada – 5 flights per week, Montreal NEW

SÃO PAULO: Latam – 4 flights per week

Middle East, Africa and Asia

The pandemic crisis, which has slowed the recovery of supply in some important geographical areas, has highlighted the importance of connections in the Gulf hubs that provide connectivity to Asia, the Indian subcontinent and Africa. Malpensa will connect no fewer than seven airports in the region with the addition of Bahrain operated by Gulf Air from the beginning of June. Across the Middle East sector, the richness and variety of offerings will support the return of traffic as early as this summer. Iran, Lebanon and Israel are connected by the historic services of Iran Air, MEA and El Al. Jordan will benefit from the Wizz Air new twice-weekly flight to Amman.

As far as Africa is concerned, the connections to Dakar by both Air Senegal (four flights a week) and Neos (two flights a week) and those to Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines with a daily flight were reactivated some time ago. Coverage of North Africa is guaranteed by the gradual return to pre-Covid operations of Royal Air Maroc, Air Algerie, Tunis Air, Egypt Air and Air Cairo and the reopening of Red Sea destinations as early as winter with the activation of tourist corridors.

The recovery in Asia has accelerated with the return of the daily Singapore Airlines flight. As for China, despite the country’s zero Covid policy severely limiting the reopening of the market, Neos and Air China maintain their respective schedules on Tianjin and Beijing.

BAHRAIN: Gulf Air – 5 flights per week NEW

DUBAI: Emirates – 14 flights per week

ABU DHABI: Etihad – 7 flights per week

DOHA: Qatar Airways – 14 flights per week

MUSCAT: Oman Air – 4 flights per week

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways – 3 flights per week

JEDDAH: Saudia – 4 flights per week

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Airlines – 7 flights per week

DAKAR:

Air Senegal – 4 flights per week

Neos – 2 flights per week

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines – 7 flights per week

Europe

Also for the summer season, carriers are mainly focusing their activity on short- and medium-haul destinations where the most capacity is on sale with a 106% recovery on 2019.

At Malpensa, the base for 40 aircraft of the three main low-cost companies (easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air) serving a network of 88 destinations, the recovery of this market is stimulated by a wide and incremental commercial offer that this summer is enriched with new destinations from the Aegean (Izmir, Skiathos and Thessaloniki, linked by Sun Express, easyJet and Wizz Air and Aegean Airlines respectively), to the Adriatic (with the new Croatia Airlines flight to Split) and the Mediterranean (with easyJet flying to Lampedusa for the first time). Additional flights also to more traditional destinations, such as London, where Wizz Air and British Airways diversify by both introducing Gatwick, and the latter also London City. Wizz Air completes its portfolio of new additions with Prague and Tuzla in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Finally, we would like to highlight Singapore Airlines, which for several months now, has been offering the unique possibility of flying to Barcelona with the premium intercontinental service of an Airbus A350-900 thanks to fifth-freedom rights.

WIZZAIR:

Tuzla – 2 flights per week

Prague – 6 flights per week

London Gatwick -14 flights per week

Amman – 2 flights per week

Skiathos – 2 flights per week

BRITISH AIRWAYS:

London City – 7 flights per week

London Gatwick – 7 flights per week

SUN EXPRESS: Izmir – 2 flights per week

CROATIA AIRLINES: Split – 2 flights per week

AEGEAN AIRLINES: Thessaloniki – 3 flights per week

EASYJET:

Skiathos – 4 flights per week

Lampedusa – 3 flights per week

In the field of European connectivity, the renovated City Airport of Linate presents itself in the post-pandemic period with its own dose of novelty: new carriers and more European destinations with a greater balance between domestic and international. In addition to ITA’s first season, with a larger fleet, we highlight the increased presence of all carriers, the consolidation of new players (Volotea, Wizz Air and Air Dolomiti in Munich) and the activation of new destinations (ITA’s Hamburg and Palma de Mallorca), which will guarantee a wealth of commercial proposals.

ITA:

Hamburg – 7 flights per week

Palma de Mallorca – 6 flights per week