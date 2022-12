Royal Schiphol Group N.V (“RSG”) announces today the successful buyback of the 8% of RSG shares that were held by Aéroports de Paris S.A. (“ADP”), i.e., 14,892 shares, representing 8% of RSG’s share capital for a total consideration of c. 420 million euros.

This transaction marks the last step in the unwinding of the cross-shareholding which was in place since 2008.