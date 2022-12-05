Owner of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to sell its remaining shares of Aéroports de Paris

Royal Schiphol Group N.V (“RSG”) announces today its intention to sell its remaining stake in Aéroports de Paris S.A. (“ADP”) (i.e., 3 869 859 shares, representing c. 3.9% of ADP’s share capital) through a placement to qualified investors, as defined in Article 2 (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended, by way of an accelerated book-building process (the “Offering”).

RSG has been informed by ADP that ADP intends to repurchase 296,882 Shares, at the price to be set by the book-building process.

The book-building process will start immediately. RSG will announce the results of the Offering at the end of the book building.

The settlement and delivery of the shares are expected to occur on or around 8 December 2022.

Following the completion of the Offering, the transaction will result in a full exit of RSG from ADP’s share capital.

05 December 2022