The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set a new record in July 2024, with its commercial airports welcoming 13.8 million passengers, making it the busiest month in the agency’s history.

This milestone was driven by record travel during the Independence Day holiday, when 2.2 million passengers were served from July 3 to July 7. Year-to-date, the airports have handled 84.4 million passengers, surpassing 2023’s figures, which had been the highest on record.