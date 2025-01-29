New York and New Jersey Port Authority airports set passenger record in 2024

New York and New Jersey’s Port Authority airports recorded their busiest year ever in 2024, handling 145.9 million passengers, surpassing the previous 2023 record of 143.8 million. The surge was driven by record-breaking international travel, which reached 52.3 million passengers, exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The milestone follows $30 billion in airport redevelopments, including state-of-the-art terminals at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty, with awards from Skytrax, UNESCO, and Forbes Travel Guide.

JFK: 63.3 million passengers (+2%)

(+2%) LaGuardia: 33.5 million passengers (+4%)

(+4%) Newark Liberty: 48.9 million passengers (unchanged)

(unchanged) New York Stewart: 277,000 passengers (+9%)

December 2024 also set a monthly record, with 12.5 million travellers (+5% YoY), and the busiest holiday period (5.5 million travellers, +7%).

Port Authority leaders hailed the figures as proof of a full post-pandemic recovery and the success of ongoing transformation projects aimed at modernising the region’s airports into world-class travel hubs.