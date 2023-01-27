Bad weather over Iceland: most international flights and all domestic flights cancelled

Many flights to and from Iceland were cancelled last night and this morning, due to the bad weather.

Today’s storm came earlier than expected. Airport operator Isavia’s air bridges were taken out of use last night until half past nine this morning due to high winds.

All Icelandair flights to and from Europe, with the exception of flights to Tenerife and Alicante, were cancelled, as well as all domestic flights and all flights from North America.

One of Play’s flights was cancelled due to weather, but otherwise, the airline kept its schedule.

Most other flights were postponed, some for a full day and a half.

The few people in the terminal had to wait for many hours before getting information about their flights.